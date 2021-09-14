Lady Vaqueros, Lady Buckaroos place at Skidmore Varsity Volleyball Tournament

submitted

SKIDMORE - The San Diego and Freer varsity volleyball teams participated and placed at recent the Skidmore Varsity Tournament.

San Diego Lady Vaqueros won first place Silver Division at the Skidmore Varsity Tournament. Additionally, several players received awards:

Zalexis Perez - All Tourney Defensive Player

Alisa Tunchez - All Tourney Offensive Player

Emma Longoria - MVP

The Freer Lady Buckaroo Volleyball team placed third in the Silver Division. Freer Lady Buckaroo Kara Carpenter was named to the All Tournament Team.