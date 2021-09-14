Alice Sports roundup for Sept. 14

A recap and roundup of high school sports events in and around Alice.

FOOTBALL

NON-DISTRICT

HARLINGEN SOUTH 14, ALICE 7

Top performers

Harlingen South: Jeremiah Rivera 16-81, TD rushing; Elias Ledesma 6-44 rushing; Marcos Gonzales 10-37, TD rushing; Xander Casarez 8 of 16 for 91 yards passing

Alice: Alejandro Vasquez 2-50 receiving; Ryan Salas 6-124, TD receiving; Alejandro Asevedo 2 of 3, 51 yards passing, INT; Matthew Ortiz 16 of 25, 211, INT, TD passing

Highlights: Harlingen South scored a TD with 5:54 remaining in the game to break a tie and help it take home a road victory.

Records: Alice 0-3; Harlingen South 3-0

Next: Hidalgo at Alice, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

SAN DIEGO 16, WEST OSO 13

Top performers

San Diego: R. Valerio 6 of 16, 13 yards passing, 14-62, TD rushing; C. Garcia 13-121, TD rushing;

Highlights: The Vaqueros rallied for the three-point victory with 13 fourth-quarter points as Colton Garcia and R.J. Valerio each scored on touchdown runs.

Records: San Diego 2-0; West Oso 0-3.

Next: Aransas Pass at San Diego, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; West Oso at Sinton, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 24

PREMONT 49, PETTUS 0

Top performers

Premont: Andrew Christain 10-91, 2 TD rushing; Julian Ortiz 3-76, TD rushing; Darrien Rogers 6-47, 2 TD rushing; Dos Lafuente 2 of 5, 48 yards, TD passing; RJ Luna 1 of 2, 30 yards, TD passing; Vicente DeLeon 1-30, TD receiving

Highlights: The Cowboys remained undefeated on the season after a convincing non-district victory.

Records: Premont 3-0

Next: Victoria St. Joseph at Premont, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17

TAFT 48, FREER 6

Top performers

Taft: J.J. Acosta 8-70, TD rushing and 12 of 25, 316 yards, TD, INT passing; Enrique Rodriguez 4-110, 2 TD receiving; Josh Suarez 5-100, 2 TD receiving; Efrain Ozuna 3-53, TD receiving

Highlights: Acosta accounted for six total touchdowns in the rout, including five through the air to three different receivers as the the Greyhounds stay undefeated on the season.

Records: Taft 3-0; Freer 1-2

Next: Kenedy at Taft, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17; Johnson City at Freer, 2 p.m. Sept. 25

OTHER SCORES

Robstown 34, Banquete 29

VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY, SEPT. 10

DISTRICT 29-3A

ODEM DEF. ORANGE GROVE,

25-25, 25-23, 19-25, 13-25, 15-8

KILLS — Odem, Katherine Rodriguez 24, Isabella Salinas 6; OG, Abby Kotara 17, Paige Short 13, Hailey Eulenfeld 6. ASSISTS — Odem, Arabella Garza 38; OG, Eryn Ellis 39, P. Short 2. ACES — Odem, Nicole Ortiz 4, K. Rodriguez 3; Eryn Ellis 3, Hailey Eulenfeld 2, Raquel Strachan 2. DIGS — Odem, Nicole Ortiz 37, Katherine Rodriguez 27; OG, A. Kotara 33, P. Short 29, Rory Salisna 27. BLOCKS — Odem, P. Short 3, Faith Shave 1.

Records — Odem 10-12, 3-0; OG 8-10, 1-2

NON-DISTRICT

ARANSAS PASS DEF. ALICE,

25-18, 25-18, 34-32

KILLS — AP, Lauren Belvin 14, Elora Pierre 8, Izabell Padill 3. ASSISTS — AP, Camille Mendoza 21, Jacelyne Galvan 3, Faith Vasquez 2. ACES — AP, E. Pierre 3, C. Mendoza 1, Courteney Heyward 1. DIGS — AP, C. Heyward 16, Amelia Durham 15, E. Pierre 15. BLOCKS — AP, L. Belvin 1, J. Galvan 1.

Records — AP 12-9.