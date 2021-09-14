2021 Night Time Golf Tournament raises $5k for Premont Athletic Booster Club

submitted

The Premont Athletic Booster Club's 2021 Night Time Golf Tournament a success, according to the Facebook page. They raised over $5,000 in the recent weekend tournament.

First place winners were Los Coyotes and second place winners were Love Chrysler.

The booster club gave a special thanks to Alumni Noel Martinez. He is this event’s super supporter, sponsored a hole, sponsored a team and donated their team winnings of $500 back to the organization.