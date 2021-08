High School Sports: Alice cross country takes gold at Laredo Border Olympics

Alice sophomore Isaac Wright and freshmen Victoria Diaz were named the overall individual champions at the Laredo Border Olympics Class 1-4A race.

The Coyotes and Lady Coyotes also secured the team title at the meet for the program's second consecutive gold medal.

HIGH SCHOOL SCHEDULES

VOLLEYBALL

THURSDAY-SATURDAY, AUG. 26-28

Miller, Moody, West Oso, London at Orange Grove Tournament

Alice, Carroll, King, Tuloso-Midway at Laredo Longhorn Fest Tournament

Banquete, Ingleside, Mathis, San Diego, Woodsboro at Skidmore-Tynan Tournament

TUESDAY, AUG. 31

DISTRICT 29-3A

Skidmore-Tynan at Orange Grove, 5

NON-DISTRICT

West Oso at Ben Bolt, 7

Miller at Alice, 6:30

Banquete at Beeville, 5

San Diego at Freer, 7

FRIDAY, SEPT. 3

NON-DISTRICT

Banquete at Alice, 4:30

London at Calallen, 5