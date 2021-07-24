Games of Texas: Alice, Freer swim teams qualify for state meet

Swimmers from Alice and Freer qualified for the state swim meet at the Games of Texas in Corpus Christi.

The Games of Texas, also known as the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, will be from July 29 to Aug. 1.

The Buckaroos and Coyotes qualified after placing at the regional meet last week.

Athletes will compete in 13 sports featured at various venues throughout the city. The swimmers will compete at the Corpus Christi Natatorium.

Swimmers who earn medals will advance to the 2022 State Games of America which will be held July 27-31.

Swim Schedule

Corpus Christi Natatorium

July 29: 4 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m.

July 31: 8 a.m.

Aug. 1: 8 a.m.