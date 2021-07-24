Games of Texas: Alice, Freer swim teams qualify for state meet

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
The Alice swim team qualified for the Games of Texas in Corpus Christi.

Swimmers from Alice and Freer qualified for the state swim meet at the Games of Texas in Corpus Christi. 

The Games of Texas, also known as the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation, will be from July 29 to Aug. 1. 

The Buckaroos and Coyotes qualified after placing at the regional meet last week. 

The Freer Buckaroo swim team competed at the regional swim meet last week and qualified for the Games of Texas in Corpus Christi. Top row from left to right: Ruecker Garcia, Lilyan Adami, Ellie Rodriguez, Destinee Hinojosa, Gianni Lopez and Izaak Saenz. Second row from left to right: Diego Saenz III, Rocky Leal, Ezekiel Mejia, Sergio Conde, Emmerson Perez, Ariselley Bazan, Mika Lerma and Syrah Luan. Seated from left to right: Nova Mejia, Aliana Conde, Ramsey Garcia, Coach Falina Leal-Mejia, Matthew Benavides, Leonardo Mejia, Coach Delicia Leal-Saenz, Benjamin Benavides, Amelia Covington and Leilani Mejia. Not Pictured: Brayden Hunter, Kasidy Recio, Lorena Rodriguez and Saydee Galvan

Athletes will compete in 13 sports featured at various venues throughout the city. The swimmers will compete at the Corpus Christi Natatorium. 

Swimmers who earn medals will advance to the 2022 State Games of America which will be held July 27-31. 

Swim Schedule 

Corpus Christi Natatorium

July 29: 4 p.m.

July 30: 8 a.m.

July 31: 8 a.m.

Aug. 1: 8 a.m.