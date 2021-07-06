Little League: Area teams advance to Texas State Championship

Three Alice-area little league teams punched their tickets to the Texas State Championships this week in Abilene.

Alice Senior Softball, Alice National Seniors Baseball and Alice American (9-10-11) Baseball advanced with wins in the sectional round.

Alice Senior Softball defeated Oil Belt 11-1, the Alice National Seniors downed Laredo Central 15-3 and Alice American (9-10-11) edged Oil Belt 5-4.

The Alice National Seniors will play San Antonio Northside Suburban in the Texas West State Championship at 8 p.m. Friday in Abilene.

Alice American (9-10-11) will play Midway at 5:30 p.m. Friday in Abilene and Alice Senior Softball will play Pecos at 5:30 Friday in Abilene.

Alice Major and Junior Baseball begin sectional play July 14.