High School Sports: Alice-area athletes named to Caller Times All-South Texas teams
Several Alice athletes were named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times All-South Texas teams in baseball, softball, soccer, track and tennis.
Following are the players who earned first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention honors.
SOCCER
FIRST TEAM
F — Jacob Lopez, sr., Alice
G — Tiger Ortiz, so., Alice
SECOND TEAM
MF — Romario Arellano, so., Alice
HONORABLE MENTION
Ashton Neal, jr., Alice
SOFTBALL
SECOND TEAM
P — Ava Hernandez, Alice
THIRD TEAM
OF — Mia Longoria, sr., Alice
HONORABLE MENTION
Pitchers
Olivia Barrera, sr., Ben Bolt
Infielders
Jackie Molina, so., Alice
Alexandria Munoz, sr., Ben Bolt
Outfielders
Elizabeth Charles, sr., Ben Bolt
Catcher
Maylynn Saenz, sr., Alice
Utility
Kat Lara, sr., Orange Grove
BASEBALL
SECOND TEAM
P — Isai Campos, sr., Alice
C — Sergio Guerra, sr., San Diego
THIRD TEAM
IF — R.J. Carrillo, Alice
U — Cash Benavidez, Alice
TRACK & FIELD
FIRST TEAM
Distance
Mathew Moralez, sr., Premont
SECOND TEAM
Mid-Distance
Jesus Nino, sr., Premont
Jumps
Alejandro Vasquez, so., Alice
Sprints
Hannah Van Blarcum, Orange Grove
TENNIS
Mixed Doubles
Mikayla Hesseltine-Seth Pena, Orange Grove