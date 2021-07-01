High School Sports: Alice-area athletes named to Caller Times All-South Texas teams

Several Alice athletes were named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times All-South Texas teams in baseball, softball, soccer, track and tennis.

Following are the players who earned first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention honors.

SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

F — Jacob Lopez, sr., Alice

G — Tiger Ortiz, so., Alice

SECOND TEAM

MF — Romario Arellano, so., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashton Neal, jr., Alice

SOFTBALL

SECOND TEAM

P — Ava Hernandez, Alice

THIRD TEAM

OF — Mia Longoria, sr., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers

Olivia Barrera, sr., Ben Bolt

Infielders

Jackie Molina, so., Alice

Alexandria Munoz, sr., Ben Bolt

Outfielders

Elizabeth Charles, sr., Ben Bolt

Catcher

Maylynn Saenz, sr., Alice

Utility

Kat Lara, sr., Orange Grove

BASEBALL

SECOND TEAM

P — Isai Campos, sr., Alice

C — Sergio Guerra, sr., San Diego

THIRD TEAM

IF — R.J. Carrillo, Alice

U — Cash Benavidez, Alice

TRACK & FIELD

FIRST TEAM

Distance

Mathew Moralez, sr., Premont

SECOND TEAM

Mid-Distance

Jesus Nino, sr., Premont

Jumps

Alejandro Vasquez, so., Alice

Sprints

Hannah Van Blarcum, Orange Grove

TENNIS

Mixed Doubles

Mikayla Hesseltine-Seth Pena, Orange Grove