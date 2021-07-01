High School Sports: Alice-area athletes named to Caller Times All-South Texas teams

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
The Alice boys soccer team celebrates after scoring a goal during Friday's Class 4A bi-district match against Edinburg IDEA Quest at Alice Memorial Stadium.

Several Alice athletes were named to the Corpus Christi Caller Times All-South Texas teams in baseball, softball, soccer, track and tennis. 

Following are the players who earned first-team, second-team, third-team and honorable mention honors. 

SOCCER

FIRST TEAM

F — Jacob Lopez, sr., Alice

G — Tiger Ortiz, so., Alice

SECOND TEAM

MF — Romario Arellano, so., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Ashton Neal, jr., Alice

SOFTBALL

SECOND TEAM

P — Ava Hernandez, Alice

THIRD TEAM

OF — Mia Longoria, sr., Alice

HONORABLE MENTION

Pitchers

Olivia Barrera, sr., Ben Bolt

Infielders

Jackie Molina, so., Alice

Alexandria Munoz, sr., Ben Bolt

Outfielders

Elizabeth Charles, sr., Ben Bolt

Catcher

Maylynn Saenz, sr., Alice

Utility 

Kat Lara, sr., Orange Grove

Alice's Isai Campos throws a pitch against Robstown in a baseball game, Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Alice High School. Robstown won, 3-1.

BASEBALL

SECOND TEAM

P — Isai Campos, sr., Alice

C — Sergio Guerra, sr., San Diego 

THIRD TEAM

IF — R.J. Carrillo, Alice

U — Cash Benavidez, Alice

TRACK & FIELD

FIRST TEAM

Distance

Mathew Moralez, sr., Premont

SECOND TEAM

Mid-Distance

Jesus Nino, sr., Premont

Jumps

Alejandro Vasquez, so., Alice

Sprints

Hannah Van Blarcum, Orange Grove

TENNIS 

Mixed Doubles

Mikayla Hesseltine-Seth Pena, Orange Grove

Premont's Matthew Moralez competes in the Class 2A 3,200 meter run during the UIL Track and Field State Championships, Friday, May 7, 2021, in Austin. Moralez placed second.