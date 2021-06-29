Little League Baseball & Softball: Area teams set for sectionals

The Alice baseball and softball little league teams made history after all eight programs captured District 22 championships last week.

The teams, which combined for a 22-0 record, advanced to sectionals, which will begin Wednesday.

Alice senior coach Javier Guzman said watching all of the teams represent Alice at this level is special.

"Alice hasn't had every team make it this far so I think it's pretty cool," Guzman said. "It means a lot because playing little league is playing for the town of Alice. It makes you proud knowing you're playing for the community. It shows how much these kids care to play for Alice. I think it's awesome."

The Alice seniors open play at 7 p.m. against Laredo Central at Laredo ISD Veterans Field.

Guzman, who is from Benavides, has been coaching little league for 21 years and has held nearly every role on the coaching staff. Guzman led the Alice Junior Americans to state in 2017, the first Alice to team to advance that far in the playoffs.

"These kids are getting reps in to prepare them for high school," Guzman said. "Those kids on the 2017 team are from the class that graduated this year Alice. The more reps are only going to help them when they play at the next level.:

The tournament will be in a best-of-three format with the deciding game to be played on Friday.

SECTIONALS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

*All Games are Wednesday unless noted

• Alice Minors vs. Laredo American, 6 p.m. at Laredo

• Alice American vs. Oil Belt, 7 p.m. at Alice Little League Field

• Alice Majors vs. Laredo American, Brownsville (Begins July 14)*

• Alice Juniors vs. Laredo American, Brownsville (Begins July 14)*

SOFTBALL

• Alice Majors vs. Corpus Christi National, 7 p.m. in Alice

• Alice Minors vs. Oil Belt, 6 p.m. Oso Municipal Park Corpus Christi

• Alice Seniors vs. Oil Belt, 7 p.m. in Alice

HOW THEY ADVANCED

SOFTBALL

• Alice Minors defeated Freer, 11-10.

• Alice Majors defeated Hebbronville, 9-0.

• Alice Seniors advanced due to no competition at the district tournament.*

BASEBALL

• Alice American Minors defeated Falfurrias, 14-4.

• Alice American defeated Premont, 22-4.

• Alice American Majors defeated Hebbronville, 10-9.

• Alice American Juniors defeated defeated Falfurrias, 10-2.

• Alice National Seniors defeated Freer, 19-3.

For updated schedules and results, visit https://www.alicetx.com/sports/