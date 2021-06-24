Little League Baseball & Softball: All eight Alice-area teams win district tiles

Rey Castillo
Alice Echo News Journal
Alice Majors: Maddox Carrillo, Alvaro Tunchez, Zach Tyrone, Brandon Salaiz, Noah Gonzalez, Aiden Garza, Briggs Hoffman, Nick Lopez, Brayden Rodriguez, D.J. Guerrero, Damian Rios and Javier Sanchez. Coaches on for the team are Brent Hoffman, Jon Tyrone, Roel Rodriguez and Tony Cuevas.

All eight Alice baseball and softball little league teams captured the District 22 championship and combined for a 22-0 record. Every team advanced to sectionals for the first time in history. Following are the results from the championship games. 

SOFTBALL

• Alice Minors defeated Freer, 11-10.

• Alice Majors defeated Hebbronville, 9-0.

• Alice Seniors advanced due to no competition at the district tournament.*

The Alice Minors defeated Freer 11-10 to win the district title.

BASEBALL

• Alice American Minors defeated Falfurrias, 14-4.

• Alice American defeated Premont, 22-4.

• Alice American Majors defeated Hebbronville, 10-9. 

• Alice American Juniors defeated defeated Falfurrias, 10-2. 

• Alice National Seniors defeated Freer, 19-3. 

