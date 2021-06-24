Little League Baseball & Softball: All eight Alice-area teams win district tiles

All eight Alice baseball and softball little league teams captured the District 22 championship and combined for a 22-0 record. Every team advanced to sectionals for the first time in history. Following are the results from the championship games.

SOFTBALL

• Alice Minors defeated Freer, 11-10.

• Alice Majors defeated Hebbronville, 9-0.

• Alice Seniors advanced due to no competition at the district tournament.*

BASEBALL

• Alice American Minors defeated Falfurrias, 14-4.

• Alice American defeated Premont, 22-4.

• Alice American Majors defeated Hebbronville, 10-9.

• Alice American Juniors defeated defeated Falfurrias, 10-2.

• Alice National Seniors defeated Freer, 19-3.