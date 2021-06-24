How can you watch the South Texas High School Sports Awards?

submitted

Gannet newspapers have been featuring South Texas High School student athletes. On Monday, June 28, there will be an award show.

The show premiere is starts at 7 p.m. Central Time at https://sportsawards.usatoday.com/SOUTHTEXAS/

The on-demand awards show will be available to watch for free on this website when it premieres. It will showcase athletes of the year in each sanctioned sport. On and off-field accomplishments of student athletes coaches and teams will also be recognized in the show.

The South Texas High School Sports Awards was a nine-month athlete recognition program culminating in a star-studded awards show that headlines some of the biggest names in professional sports.

This program is part of the USA TODAY High School Sports Awards, the largest high school sports recognition program in the country. Along with the chance to be honored at the regional level, top student athletes may also be recognized in the statewide show. Athletes of the year recognized at the statewide level will be featured as honorees in the 25 sports included in the national awards show that premieres on the USA TODAY Newswire and Sportswire streaming channels at 8 p.m. EST on Thursday, Aug. 5. It will also be accessible on demand on the USA TODAY Sports awards website.