Little League Update: Alice-area teams advance to sectionals

The Alice Minor League All-Stars captured the District 22 championship with a come-from-behind victory against Freer on Thursday in Alice.

The Minors trailed 9-2 before coming back to capture an 11-10 win.

The team advanced to the Section 4 tournament scheduled for June 30 in Corpus Christi.

Addison Garcia was named player of the game after finishing 2 for 2 with two home runs, two walks, four runs and five RBI.

BASEBALL

The Alice American Minors defeated Falfurrias 14-4 on Saturday to capture the District 22 title. The team advanced to sectionals scheduled for June 30 in Laredo.

Alice American swept all three games with a 18-2 win against Falfurrias in Game 1 and a 15-0 win against Freer in Game 2.

INCASE YOU MISSED IT

The Alice National Senior All-Stars advanced to the sectional round after sweeping the District 22 Tournament June 12-15 at the Freer High School Baseball Field.

Alice defeated Freer 10-0, Falfurrias 14-2 and Freer 19-3 in the championship game to capture the District 22 title.

The sectional round is scheduled for June 30 in Corpus Christi.

The Alice American All-Stars also captured the District 22 title after defeating Benavides 17-1, Premont 22-2 and Premont 22-4 in the championship game at the Benavides Little League Field on Wednesday.

They team advanced to the sectional round on June 30 at the Benavides Little League Field.

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

MAJORS SOFTBALL

TUESDAY, JUNE 22

Alice vs. Hebbronville, 7 p.m. in Falfurrias

NOTE: Alice will win championship with a win. If Hebbronville wins, a winner-take-all will be played Wednesday night.

JUNIOR BASEBALL

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 23

Alice American vs. Alice National/Falfurrias winner for championship

*Senior Softball Alice starts Sectionals June 30th in Alice