Little League: Alice All-Stars qualify for sectional round

The Alice National Senior All-Stars advanced to the sectional round after sweeping the District 22 Tournament June 12-15 at the Freer High School Baseball Field.

Alice defeated Freer 10-0, Falfurrias 14-2 and Freer 19-3 in the championship game to capture the District 22 title.

The sectional round is scheduled for June 30 in Corpus Christi.

The Alice American All-Stars also captured the District 22 title after defeating Benavides 17-1, Premont 22-2 and Premont 22-4 in the championship game at the Benavides Little League Field on Wednesday.

They team advanced to the sectional round on June 30 at the Benavides Little League Field.

SOFTBALL

The Alice Major All-Stars will open district at 6 p.m. Friday against Hebbronville at the Falfurrias Little League Softball Field.

The Minor All-Stars team will play Freer in the championship game at 7 p.m. Thursday in Alice.

The winner will advance to the section 4 tournament scheduled for June 30 in Corpus Christi.

The Seniors Alice All-Stars, which consists of players age 15-16, also advanced to the sectional round.

The sectional tournament is scheduled for June 30 at the Alice Little League Softball Field.