Alice Little Olympics team results

Alice Echo News Journal

ALICE –– Following are the team totals for the 2021 Alice ISD Little Olympics.

A tradition of the Alice Independent School District Little Olympics Parade of Champions kicked off the annual event.

Division I

First place - Saenz Elementary

Second place - Noonan Elementary

Third place - Schallert Elementary

Division II

First place - Hillcrest Elementary

Second place - Salazar Elementary

NOTE: Dubose Intermediate School and Memorial Intermediate School will compete Thursday night.