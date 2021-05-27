Alice Little Olympics team results
Alice Echo News Journal
ALICE –– Following are the team totals for the 2021 Alice ISD Little Olympics.
A tradition of the Alice Independent School District Little Olympics Parade of Champions kicked off the annual event.
Division I
First place - Saenz Elementary
Second place - Noonan Elementary
Third place - Schallert Elementary
Division II
First place - Hillcrest Elementary
Second place - Salazar Elementary
NOTE: Dubose Intermediate School and Memorial Intermediate School will compete Thursday night.