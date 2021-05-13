Alice rodeo sensation competes at World Champions Rodeo Alliance

Alice rodeo sensation Kaitlyn Torres competed at the World Championship Rodeo Alliance May 3-9 at the American Bank Center in Corpus Christi.

Torres, who lives in Alice, advanced to the progressive round (top 24) in her first year competing in the event.

Torres, qualified in barrels, breakaway and team roping for the long go in Robstown before progressing to the American Bank Center in barrels.

The WCRA consists of the top 64 pros and 12 youth from around the world.

Since picking up a rope at age 3, Torres has won three horse trailers, 51 saddles and more than 400 buckles.

Torres, 13, said her inspiration comes from eight-time world champion Rich Skelton, Tiffani Sonnier and Shelby Boisjoli.

Skelton has helped Torres with her team roping, Sonnier helps her with barrel racing and Boisjoli helps her train in the breakaway.

When she's not roping with the pros, Torres practices at her home in Alice.

Torres said all three have helped her excel throughout the years, and believes with their guidance and her dedication to the sport, she will only get better.

"I hope to become a world champion one day," Torres said. "Hanging with the pros inspires me. Having the opportunity at such a young age to compete with these pros motivates me to work harder.”

Torres recently competed at the USTRC Finals two weeks ago in Fort Worth and won second place in the No. 9 shootout with approximately 480 teams.

Torres was also named the Cinch Ladies High-Money winner, which earned her an additional bonus ($1,000) and clothing for a year.

"I have a great support team from my parents to my mentors," Torres said.

Her next major event will be the junior high state finals May 23-29 in Gonzales.

Torres hopes to defend her state title in breakaway after winning the event last year.

"She’s always had a passion for horses and animals," her dad Mundo Torres said. "Of course horses being her favorite. Kaitlyn has been riding horses since she was 3 and swinging a rope since she was 3. She has stuck to it and has progressed over the years."