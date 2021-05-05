HUB City Sports Center hosts soccer tournament

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Hub City Sports Center held a U12 Soccer Tournament on Saturday, May 1. 

The soccer tournament was a high intensity soccer, competitive level, players competing at state and regional 3 level.

After several games Rayados Laredo White of Rayados Laredo Soccer Academy of Laredo were named champions. Second place were Rayados Laredo Gray of Laredo and third place went to Dynasty White of Kingsville.

Other participating teams included Alice Coyotes from Alice, Screaming Eagles from Alice, Dynasty Black from Kingsville, STX FC Tumbleweeds from Corpus Christi, and STX FC Arsenal from Corpus Christi.

Enrique Javier Balboa, 8, from the Rayados Laredo Soccer Academy team earned the most valuable player at the tournament.

