Hub City Sports Center wraps soccer clinic

Hub City Sports Center has been holding 2-day soccer clinic for children three and up. On Friday, April 16, the kids who attended the clinic were presented with certificates for their hard work.

The clinics focus on basic trainings, soccer drills, mini games and scrimmages.

Kids were participated in the recent soccer clinic were:

2-year-olds

Delilah Jones

3-year-olds

Asher Galvan and Rick Everett Jr.

4-year-olds

Axl River Mata, Aaron Silva and Penelope Arredondo

5-year-olds

Tyler Brubaker, Liam Guzman, Antonio Ramiro Daniel Lopez, Ryan Rodriguez and Jeremiah Arizpe

6-years-old

Seth Arredondo and Oliver Ponce

8-year-olds

Ismael Ortiz, Spenser Ponce and Jonah Gomez

9-year-olds

Alexa Jo Feletty Mata, Coleen Harrison, Aiden Arizmendez, Leah Varela and Owen Beize

10-year-old

Braeden Ponce

11-years-old

Abel Salinas and Alexander Ponce

12-year-olds

Sophie Harrison

13-year-olds

Joseph Gaza

The next soccer clinic is scheduled for April 27 and 28. The clinic is available for boys and girls over the age of three. The fee per player is $30.