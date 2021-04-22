Hub City Sports Center wraps soccer clinic
Hub City Sports Center has been holding 2-day soccer clinic for children three and up. On Friday, April 16, the kids who attended the clinic were presented with certificates for their hard work.
The clinics focus on basic trainings, soccer drills, mini games and scrimmages.
Kids were participated in the recent soccer clinic were:
2-year-olds
Delilah Jones
3-year-olds
Asher Galvan and Rick Everett Jr.
4-year-olds
Axl River Mata, Aaron Silva and Penelope Arredondo
5-year-olds
Tyler Brubaker, Liam Guzman, Antonio Ramiro Daniel Lopez, Ryan Rodriguez and Jeremiah Arizpe
6-years-old
Seth Arredondo and Oliver Ponce
8-year-olds
Ismael Ortiz, Spenser Ponce and Jonah Gomez
9-year-olds
Alexa Jo Feletty Mata, Coleen Harrison, Aiden Arizmendez, Leah Varela and Owen Beize
10-year-old
Braeden Ponce
11-years-old
Abel Salinas and Alexander Ponce
12-year-olds
Sophie Harrison
13-year-olds
Joseph Gaza
The next soccer clinic is scheduled for April 27 and 28. The clinic is available for boys and girls over the age of three. The fee per player is $30.