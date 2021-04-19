5K run in honor of lives lost to COVID-19

BENAVIDES - A run to honor those lost to COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, June 5 at the Duval County Park.

The park is located five miles outside of Benavides on Highway 359.

Sign up early to reserve a shirt. Refreshments and music will be provided. Entry Fee is $25.

Plan for an outing afterwards enjoy the outdoors and more. Proceeds will go towards revitalization of the park for the 4-H kids.

Age Categories

10 and Under

11 - 14

15 - 19

20 - 29

30 - 39

40 - 49

50 - 59

60 and Over Awards

Medals to both male and female winners in each age category.

To register go to:

https://www.active.com/benavides-tx/running/distance-running-races/running-with-angels-5k-trail-run-2021