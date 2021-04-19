5K run in honor of lives lost to COVID-19
Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal
BENAVIDES - A run to honor those lost to COVID-19 will be held on Saturday, June 5 at the Duval County Park.
The park is located five miles outside of Benavides on Highway 359.
Sign up early to reserve a shirt. Refreshments and music will be provided. Entry Fee is $25.
Plan for an outing afterwards enjoy the outdoors and more. Proceeds will go towards revitalization of the park for the 4-H kids.
Age Categories
10 and Under
11 - 14
15 - 19
20 - 29
30 - 39
40 - 49
50 - 59
60 and Over Awards
Medals to both male and female winners in each age category.
To register go to:
https://www.active.com/benavides-tx/running/distance-running-races/running-with-angels-5k-trail-run-2021