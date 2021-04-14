Badger tennis team competed at district meet

submitted

BEN BOLT - On Monday, April 12, the Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco tennis team competed at the District 2A meet.

The boys tennis team placed first in district and girls placed third.The varsity Badger tennis team will be taking seven athletes to the area tournament held Monday, April 26, and Tuesday, April 27 in Corpus Christi at the H-E-B Tennis Center.

The following individuals will be representing BBPB:

Jayden Garcia, junior, first place men’s singles.

Mia Garcia, junior, and Colin Buegeler, sophomore, first place mixed doubles.

Aliyah Garrido, senior, and Talaine Mohammed, sophomore, second place mixed doubles.

Nick Gonzalez, senior, and Ryan Pena, senior, second place boys doubles.

Ben Bolt - Palito Blanco ISD tennis team is led by head coach Erika Pena.