Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new softball complex

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

The $549,000 Alice High School Lady Coyote Softball Complex was recently completed. To celebrate the completion Alice Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Alice Lady Coyotes officially moved in to the program's new softball locker room that includes a coaches office, separate varsity and JV locker rooms, individual lockers, TVs, restrooms, showers, restrooms and showers.

The project was part of the non-bond facilities project that school board members passed in November of 2019. The non-bond facilities project included a agriculture mechanic shop and a $3.4 million multi-use facility. 

Alice Lady Coyote Softball Team was on hand for the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new softball complex.
Alice ISD officials, School Board members, Cheerleaders, Alice City leaders, cheerleaders and more participated in the ribbon cutting ceremony for the softball complex.