Ribbon cutting ceremony held for new softball complex

The $549,000 Alice High School Lady Coyote Softball Complex was recently completed. To celebrate the completion Alice Independent School District held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 6.

Alice Lady Coyotes officially moved in to the program's new softball locker room that includes a coaches office, separate varsity and JV locker rooms, individual lockers, TVs, restrooms, showers, restrooms and showers.

The project was part of the non-bond facilities project that school board members passed in November of 2019. The non-bond facilities project included a agriculture mechanic shop and a $3.4 million multi-use facility.