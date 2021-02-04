SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months
SUBSCRIBE NOW
$1 for 3 months

Alice football youth to participate in All-Star Football Showcase

submitted

The Texas Youth All-Star Football Showcase is the first all encompassing youth all star event in Texas.  There are 14 Alice youth who will participate in this year's showcase.

Alice football youth to participate in All-Star Football Showcase

This year the showcase includes 22 regions and states, now including Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina. 

Players from Alice were selected to battle with the Coastal Bend Region. The event will take place on Feb. 12-15 at College Station. 

7u                                                                                                 

Andrew Galindo 

Gio Luis 

Joaquin “ TORO” Torres

8u 

Lane “NOT TODAY” Munoz

Troy Rodriguez

Brennan Soliz

Mookie Arriola

9u

Mero Rodriguez 

Maxx Olivarez

Mason Casas

Leroy “LT” Garcia III

10u 

Jonah “JUJU” Vasquez 

Wolf Flores 

12u 

Tyler Rosales