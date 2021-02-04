Alice football youth to participate in All-Star Football Showcase

submitted

The Texas Youth All-Star Football Showcase is the first all encompassing youth all star event in Texas. There are 14 Alice youth who will participate in this year's showcase.

This year the showcase includes 22 regions and states, now including Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina.

Players from Alice were selected to battle with the Coastal Bend Region. The event will take place on Feb. 12-15 at College Station.

7u

Andrew Galindo

Gio Luis

Joaquin “ TORO” Torres

8u

Lane “NOT TODAY” Munoz

Troy Rodriguez

Brennan Soliz

Mookie Arriola

9u

Mero Rodriguez

Maxx Olivarez

Mason Casas

Leroy “LT” Garcia III

10u

Jonah “JUJU” Vasquez

Wolf Flores

12u

Tyler Rosales