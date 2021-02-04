Alice football youth to participate in All-Star Football Showcase
The Texas Youth All-Star Football Showcase is the first all encompassing youth all star event in Texas. There are 14 Alice youth who will participate in this year's showcase.
This year the showcase includes 22 regions and states, now including Tennessee, Mississippi and South Carolina.
Players from Alice were selected to battle with the Coastal Bend Region. The event will take place on Feb. 12-15 at College Station.
7u
Andrew Galindo
Gio Luis
Joaquin “ TORO” Torres
8u
Lane “NOT TODAY” Munoz
Troy Rodriguez
Brennan Soliz
Mookie Arriola
9u
Mero Rodriguez
Maxx Olivarez
Mason Casas
Leroy “LT” Garcia III
10u
Jonah “JUJU” Vasquez
Wolf Flores
12u
Tyler Rosales