Sports Roundup for Oct. 28

FOOTBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

DISTRICT 16-3A DIVISION I

SAN DIEGO 50, FALFURRIAS 0

Top performers

San Diego: RJ Valerio 5 of 6 passing, 206 yards, 3 TD, 4 carries, 29 yards; Joshua Camarillo 2 of 2 passing, 99 yards, TD, 4 carries, 38 yards, TD; Aiden Garcia 1 carry for 3 yards; Nene Salinas 4 carries for 43 yards, TD; Colton Garcia 1 carry for 7 yards; James Ryan Rodriguez 1 carry for 10 yards; Sergio Guerra 8 carries for 105 yards, TD.

Falfurrias: Mateo Briseno 10 of 22 passing 81 yards, INT; Rene Martinez III 14 carries, 72 yards; Joseph Zapata 8 carries, 24 yards; Mateo Briseno 3 carries, 12 yards; JJ Weeks: 1 catch, 10 yards; Chris Rosas: 3 catches, 46 yards; Rene Martinez III 2 catches, 4 yards; Michael Ramirez: 2 catches, 2 yards; Valek Garza 2 catches, 19 yards.

Highlights: San Diego quarterback RJ Valerio and Joshua Camarillo combined for 305 passing yards and four touchdowns to help the Vaqueros remain unbeaten in district play. Mateo Briseno (81 passing yards) was the bright spot for the Jerseys, who are still searching for their first win.

Records: San Diego 3-1, 2-0; Falfurrias 0-6, 0-1.

Next: San Diego vs. London, 7:30 p.m. Friday Nov. 6; Falfurrias at Bishop, 7:30 p.m. Friday Oct. 30.

DISTRICT 16-2A DIVISION I

PREMONT 54, RIVIERA 0

Top performers

Premont: Lukas Rogers 14 carries for 214 yards, 3 TDs; J.T Torres 16 carries for 146 yards, 2 TDs; Andrew Christian 10 carries for 120 yards, 2 TDs; Dos Lafuente 1 carry for 1 yard, TD.

Highlights: Premont received a strong performance from Lukas Rogers, J.T. Torres and Andrew Christian. The Cowboys' backfield combined for 481 yards on the ground.

Records: Premont 3-4, 1-0; Riviera 0-2, 0-2.

Next: Premont vs. Ben Bolt, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30; Riviera vs. Marine Military, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 30.

VOLLEYBALL

FRIDAY, OCT. 23

DISTRICT 30-3A

SAN DIEGO DEF. HEBBRONVILLE,

26-24, 25-17, 25-10

KILLS — SD, Gabby Jimenez 8, Amber Trigo 10, Luz Bueno 4; Hebbronville, Nadine Ruiz 6, Madison Lopez 3, Ana Castillo 2. ASSISTS — SD, A. Trigo 13, K. Vela 4, A. Tunchez 3; Hebbronville, E. Ybanez 11. ACES — SD, A. Trigo 3, Z. Perez 1, K. Vela 1, G. Jimenez 1, A. Bratten 1; Hebbronville, Jasandra Narvaez 2. DIGS — SD, A. Bratten 12, G. Jimenez 11, Z. Perez 10; Hebbronville, Deyla Ybanez 5, E. Garcia 6, L. Deleon 5. BLOCKS — SD, G. Jimenez 3, Saydee Galvan 2, DeeAndra Maldonado 2; Hebbronville, Ana Castillo 1.

Records — San Diego 1-5, 1-5; Hebbronville 0-4, 0-4

TUESDAY, OCT. 20

DISTRICT 31-4A

CALALLEN DEF. ALICE,

25-12, 25-12, 25-16

KILLS — Calallen, Ivanna Alvarez 15, Julianna Caba 8; Alice, S. Chapa 4, A. Rosas 3. ASSISTS — Calallen, Hannah Morris 19, Carrigan Valdez 10; Alice, D. Ybarra 8. DIGS — Calallen, Monique Gonzalez 9, Morris 9, Raegan Tennill 9; Alice, A. Ramos 14, Ybarra 6. ACES — Calallen, Morris 4, Alvarez 3, Amber Smart 3. BLOCKS — Calallen, Megan Eichner 1, Alvarez 1; Alice, R. Hernandez 2, S. Chapa 1.

JV — Calallen won 25-11, 25-19

9th — Calallen won 25-5, 25-15

Records — Calallen 10-7, 7-2; Alice 4-6, 3-6

BISHOP DEF. SAN DIEGO,

25-22, 25-23, 25-16

KILLS — Bishop, Sarah DuPont 7, Katie Winter 7; Catherine Gutierrez 5, Ashline Scott 5; SD, Gabby Jimenez 10, Amber Trijo 5. ASSISTS — Bishop, JayDee Zamora 28; SD, A. Trijo 11. ACES — SD, G. Jimenez 1, Alexis Bratten 1. DIGS — Bishop, Hannah Griffith 28, Sarah DuPont 15, Mia Tamez 12; SD, A. Bratten 17, Zalexis Perez 14, G. Jimenez 8. BLOCKS — Bishop, Katie Winters 4.

Records — Bishop 2-2, 2-2; San Diego 0-5, 0-5