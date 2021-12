Belia Cabrera Gutierrez

Let freedom ring with shouts of cheer and joy.

And let it be heard around the world, for this is the most wonderful time of the year.

When people come together from all walks of life and eagerly wait for the coming of our Lord and our Savior Jesus Christ, born on Christmas night.

"Glory to God in the highest, and on Earth peace, good will toward me," Luke 2:14