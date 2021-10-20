Alice Echo News Journal

Letter to the editor,

We would like to thank you for listing in the (Alice) Echo our calendar of events about the Roselawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation meetings. With the assistance of the Alice Echo - News (Journal), we have established a non-profit foundation to beautify the cemetery and to improve major maintenance of the road, the trees, and landscaping etc.

At this time, we are in need of additional funds for the road repair. Community members who would like to donate funds can mail donations to the Foundation.

The address is:

The Roselawn Cemetery Improvement Foundation.

P.O. Box 2207

Alice,Tx. 78332

Respectfully,

Danny Haigood and Foundation Board members.