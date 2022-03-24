For those lost loves ones to COVID-19, can we really ever get back to 'normal'?

Let's back to "normal" is a phrase I often hear. But whose version of "normal" are we talking about? My definition is not the same as yours.

If you're describing society's pre-COVID-19 "normal," well, my family and I won't have that normalcy ever again.

COVID-19 and its complications are the reason for my father's early passing on Sept. 7, 2020 at the age of 58.

So my "normal" won't ever be the same.

My father didn't have a chance for vaccines, something we know he would've been first in line for. He won't get to see my daughter, his first granddaughter, cross the graduation stage. He won't get the chance to experience my children, nieces and nephews' special days, all things he looked forward to with our family.

He's missing out on the adventures my family will take with his grandchildren. Those grandchildren are left without his silliness, advice and teachings.

This isn't to make you feel bad or to change your views on COVID-19, masks or vaccines. I just want to remind you that this phrase hurts families like mine who lost loved ones during the pandemic.

It's your choice. We live in a country that has given us the freedom to choose.

COVID-19 not only took my father, it also took other members of my family and friends too.

How do I go back to "normal"? How do other families who have been hit with the loss of their loved ones during this pandemic find normalcy?

Again, whose "normal"?

My "normal" should be a life with both my parents. A life where my father grows old with his family by his side. Instead, we were one of the families who had our "normal" lives turned upside down.

Now, my "normal" consists of pre-COVID-19 memories of an honorable, hard working father, brother, husband, grandfather and friend.

"Let's get back to normal" isn't something I can do. It isn't an option.

While some have the choice to use this phrase, I ask that you recall all the people whose "normal" is no longer a possibility.

