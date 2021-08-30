Letter to the editor,

Alice Echo News Journal

Shut down the economy!

Covid is not going away for 1, 2 or 3 more years, that's based on our 2020 and 2021 Federal and State (Corporation run) government inept leadership. We have been bouncing around in recessions and depressions for the last 18 months and I'M TIRED OF IT!!! What we need to do is shut down (90%) of the economy for 30 days, pay everyone to stay home so they can pay their bills, but pay them through small business payroll operations NOT by Direct deposit or mailing checks. The Monopoly Corporations and Banks get nothing, Why? Because "trickle down" economics don't work. This way if the Economy comes back they'll be plenty of people with plenty of jobs ready to go. I see this as one of several ways of how to get back to a better and normal life quickly.

Tomas Cantu, economic researcher