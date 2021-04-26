The Texas State Budget

State Rep. JM Lozano

Every other year the Legislature meets in Austin to make the laws that will govern our state. Though we discuss and debate many proposed bills, the Texas Constitution only requires that we pass one bill - the budget. The State budget is the general appropriations for the state and operates on a biannual cycle.

On April 22, after a long period of debate lasting well over 12 hours, the house unanimously passed an amended version of the budget. Around 250 amendments were submitted to the budget by fellow members and myself. I am proud of the balanced budget we passed that keeps spending in check while addressing the multitude of challenges that our state experiences, especially those experienced over the past year. In all, the House budget would spend $246.8 billion during the 2022-2023 budget cycle. Within the budget, he house passed an amendment that makes a strong commitment to our schools. The house passed an amendment that will add an additional $18 billion dollars in federal aid directly to our schools.

Both the House and the Senate have passed their versions of the budget. Before Governor Abbott can sign the bill into law, both chambers must reconcile their differences over the budget in a process that is known as conference. Until the bill is signed into law, I will continue to do everything in my power to ensure we in district 43 are included in this process and receive our fair share of funding.