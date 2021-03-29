Letter to editor,

Alice Echo News Journal

Dr. Jekyll Mr. Hyde Economics

We need a new economic system, something that is fair, kind, respectable and productive to the lower and middle classes, All Of The Time! I am sick and tired of this "Dr. Jekyll Mr. Hyde" economic system that mostly helps, support, projects and promotes the rich and their racketeering corporation operations and schemes. Why do we have to have economic boom and bust cycles every 5 or 10 years? Why do we have to have a majority of poor classes and a very tiny minority of rich classes? Why do we have so many financially stressed out and angry people? This "haves versus the have nots" economic game / method / system Needs To Go!

Tomas Cantu, economic researcher