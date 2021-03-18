AENJ building for sale or lease

Soon you will see a "For Sale, For Lease" sign posted at the iconic Alice Echo - News Journal building located at 401 and 405 East Main Street. Don't worry we aren't closing, we are just moving!

The newspaper, who has been around for more than 125 years, will continue serving the communities within Duval and Jim Wells County. We have prided ourselves in getting answers for stories you want to hear about.

Over the years, journalists have made sure to keep you in the know on crime, politics, education, sports and more.

We aren't just here to work, we live here and your needs are our needs.

Just to be clear our newspaper is not closing. Our building is being sold and we will move to a more efficient building for our ever-changing business.

As always we will keep the community informed about where you can find us and we let you know what the future holds for our existing building.

While we are making changes for a new location, the community can always reach us by phone at 361-664-6588, via email at newsclerk@aliceechonews.com , online at www.alicetx.com or via social media outlets like Facebook and Twitter.