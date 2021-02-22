Letter to the Editor,

Alice Echo News Journal

Thank you during the winter weather

We have just been through a harsh week plus of winter weather with shortages in electricity and water throughout most of the community. Some had to endure more than others, but we are here welcoming the sunshine and warmth offered by our merciful Lord in heaven.

Through it all there were many in our surrounding communities who sacrificed and weathered freezing conditions to provide the necessities for ALL.

This is a meager "Thank You" to those who serve and protect, those who are vigilant and work overtime and in harsh conditions to serve above and beyond the call of duty!!

I wish I could list every person by name.. I am one, but I know I speak for MANY. Alice es Buena Gente!

THANK YOU!!!!!

Estella B. Campbell