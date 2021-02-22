SUBSCRIBE NOW
OPINION

Letter to the Editor,

Alice Echo News Journal

Thank you during the winter weather

We have just been through a harsh week plus of  winter weather  with shortages  in electricity and water throughout  most of the community.  Some  had to endure   more than others, but we are here welcoming the sunshine and warmth  offered by our merciful Lord in heaven.   

Through it all there were many in our surrounding communities who sacrificed and weathered freezing conditions to provide  the necessities for ALL. 

This is a meager "Thank You" to those who serve and protect,  those who are vigilant  and work overtime and in harsh conditions to serve  above and beyond the call of duty!!  

I wish I could list every person by name..  I am one, but I know I speak for MANY.  Alice es Buena Gente!   

THANK YOU!!!!! 

Estella B. Campbell