Letter to the editor,

Alice Echo News Journal

Let's play Monopoly

Google defines corporation as: "a company or group of people authorized to act as a single entity (legally a person) and recognized as such in law." That is the simple version of what a corporation is. Here is my new correct version of how the board game monopoly should be played in today's world, which truly defines and reflects how they operate in today's world.

The game pieces represent Corporations, not people. Why? Because corporations don't have feelings or empathy, they are heartless leeches in business suits who have been programmed to hunt for and only care about making Profit and collecting (buying) Power and Control.

All of the board game rules are in place except the following:

The "ship corporation" never pays taxes or fines. The "wheelbarrel corporation" can bribe anyone any time. The "shoe corporation" can steal real estate at any time a pond landing on that board space. The "race car corporation" can collect three times the amount of money for every time it passes go. The "iron corporation" can buy real estate for half price anytime, upon landing on them. The Banker can break rules and change rules every five minutes.

I encourage everyone to question everything and never stop learning.

Thank you for reading,

Tomas Cantu, economic researcher