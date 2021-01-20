Alice Municipal Court sets docket call
Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 25 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.
Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.
To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.
Docket call at 9 a.m.
- Joe Aguila for no driver's license.
- Victor Alvarez for driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Anica Barrera for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Leah Barrera for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Arnold Steve Bonilla for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Steve Garcia Jr. for open container and failure to appear.
Docket call at 9:30 a.m.
- Michael Barrientes for expired operator's license.
- Jacklyn Nicole Barton for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
- David Cantu for possession of illegal smoking products.
- Sarina Cantu for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Zoey M. Casas for theft and open container.
- Jesus Jaime Duncan for failure to control speed.
- Scott Fischer for defective head lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Jorge Garcia Jr. for no driver's license and backed without safety.
Docket call at 10 a.m.
- Robert Chavera for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Kevin Tomas Gaitan Jr for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
- Mathew Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products.
- Joshua James Garibay for assault.
- Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Roxanne Garza for public intoxication.
- Jesus Gilpatrick Jr. for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags and expired operator;s license.
- Nicholas Arriola
- Homer Esquivel
- Pamela Esquivel
- Jorge Trujillo
Docket call at 10:30 a.m.
- Joe Gamez for no driver's license.
- Christina Ann Garcia for no driver's license.
- Sarita Thaili Garcia for failure to control speed.
- Damian Xavier Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
- Sofia Esmeralda Gonzalez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
- Carla Jean Hastings for failure to control speed.
- Isaiah Joslin for no driver's license.
- Kevin Johnson for turned left/right too wide.
- Mikaela Anne Lee for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Martin Luna Garcia for city ordinance – noise.
Docket call at 11 a.m.
- Ricardo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Dorothy Ann Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
- Kelly Ray Koenning for running a stop sign.
- Amber Malett for minor in possession of tobacco.
- Larisa Martinez for theft.
- Jeremiah Moran for theft.
- Kayla Renee Perez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Wyatt Andrew Priddy for failure to control speed.
- Allison Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Adan Perez
Docket call at 11:30 a.m.
- Rogelia Hernandez III for expired registration.
- Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for two counts of no driver's license, defective stop lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
- Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps.
- Iris Serena RIvera for minor in possession of alcohol.
- Klarissa Lynell Rodriguez for speeding.
- Gabriella Santiana Sendejo for no driver's license, expired registration, minor in possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Joel Tejerina for two counts of animal at large, two counts of no city dog tags, two counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and no rabies vaccination.
- Mark Trevino for changed when lane unsafe and no driver's license.
Docket call at 1:15 p.m.
- Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.
- Fernando Fiddie Lopez Jr. for driving while license invalid.
- Patricia Ann Lopez for no driver's license.
- Celia Dennise Madrigal for driving while license invalid and ran stop sign.
- David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
- Arnulfo Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Elisa Ann Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
Docket call at 1:45 p.m.
- Austin Taylor Shamblin for running for red red light.
- Eric Lee Zamora for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
Docket call at 2:15 p.m.
- Paul Eugene Meyers for unlawful open burning.
- John Anthony Molina for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Ricardo Molina Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no motorcycle endorsement.
- Mathew Aaron Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Michele Ochoa for expired operator's license.
Docket call at 2:45 p.m.
- Bryana Nicole Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
- Catherine Elizabeth Perez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
- Chris Perez for parked with wheels over 18 inches from curb or edge of road.
- Victoria Pinon for speeding.
- Leandro Rea III for DOC obscene language.
- Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.
Docket call at 3:15 p.m.
- Marivel Rodriguez Robles for driving while license invalid.
- Cynthia Joanna Rodriguez for non-guardian permitted unlicensed driver to drive.
- Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
- Arnulfo Saldivar for running a stop sign.
- Jose Luis Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
- Dora Ann Sendejo for driving while license invalid.
- Jesse Sosa for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Docket call at 4:15 p.m.
- Damian Jessie Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.