Alice Municipal Court sets docket call

Melissa Cantu Trevino
Alice Echo News Journal

Alice Municipal Court will hold court via Zoom on Monday, Jan. 25 starting at 9 a.m. court proceeding will be conducted remote proceedings/virtual court using the Zoom application.

Requirements for a virtual appearance includes a webcam or built in camera with sound and video. If you are not able to attend a remote proceeding, please call the court at (361)-668-7285 for alternative options available.

To pay your citation in full, you may pay in-person, by mail or online at www.cityofalice.org. If you need to make arrangements to pay the fine, you may appear in-person at 415 E. Main.

Docket call at 9 a.m.

  • Joe Aguila for no driver's license.
  • Victor Alvarez for driving while license invalid, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Anica Barrera for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Leah Barrera for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Arnold Steve Bonilla for failure to control speed and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Steve Garcia Jr. for open container and failure to appear.

Docket call at 9:30 a.m.

  • Michael Barrientes for expired operator's license.
  • Jacklyn Nicole Barton for failure to yield row to vehicle in intersection.
  • David Cantu for possession of illegal smoking products.
  • Sarina Cantu for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Zoey M. Casas for theft and open container.
  • Jesus Jaime Duncan for failure to control speed.
  • Scott Fischer for defective head lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Jorge Garcia Jr. for no driver's license and backed without safety.

Docket call at 10 a.m.

  • Robert Chavera for no driver's license, expired registration and failure to maintain financial responsibility. 
  • Kevin Tomas Gaitan Jr for expired registration, failure to maintain financial responsibility and no driver's license.
  • Mathew Garcia for possession of illegal smoking products.
  • Joshua James Garibay for assault.
  • Rino Trevino Garza for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Roxanne Garza for public intoxication.
  • Jesus Gilpatrick Jr. for expired buyers temporary cardboard tags and expired operator;s license.
  • Nicholas Arriola
  • Homer Esquivel
  • Pamela Esquivel
  • Jorge Trujillo

Docket call at 10:30 a.m.

  • Joe Gamez for no driver's license.
  • Christina Ann Garcia for no driver's license.
  • Sarita Thaili Garcia for failure to control speed.
  • Damian Xavier Garza for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid.
  • Sofia Esmeralda Gonzalez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
  • Carla Jean Hastings for failure to control speed.
  • Isaiah Joslin for no driver's license.
  • Kevin Johnson for turned left/right too wide.
  • Mikaela Anne Lee for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Martin Luna Garcia for city ordinance – noise.

Docket call at 11 a.m.

  • Ricardo Garza Jr. for driving while license invalid and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Dorothy Ann Gonzalez for failure to control speed.
  • Kelly Ray Koenning for running a stop sign.
  • Amber Malett for minor in possession of tobacco.
  • Larisa Martinez for theft.
  • Jeremiah Moran for theft.
  • Kayla Renee Perez for no driver's license and failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Wyatt Andrew Priddy for failure to control speed.
  • Allison Ramos for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Adan Perez

 Docket call at 11:30 a.m.

  • Rogelia Hernandez III for expired registration.
  • Sergio Daniel Hinojosa for two counts of no driver's license, defective stop lamps, failure to maintain financial responsibility and expired registration.
  • Johnny Lee Resendez for no stop lamps.
  • Iris Serena RIvera for minor in possession of alcohol.
  • Klarissa Lynell Rodriguez for speeding.
  • Gabriella Santiana Sendejo for no driver's license, expired registration, minor in possession of tobacco and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Joel Tejerina for two counts of animal at large, two counts of no city dog tags, two counts of no rabies tags worn by dog and no rabies vaccination. 
  • Mark Trevino for changed when lane unsafe and no driver's license.

Docket call at 1:15 p.m.

  • Victor Amador Lasos for defective tail lamps.
  • Fernando Fiddie Lopez Jr. for driving while license invalid.
  • Patricia Ann Lopez for no driver's license.
  • Celia Dennise Madrigal for driving while license invalid and ran stop sign.
  • David Andrew Villagran for expired registration, display fictitious license plate and expired operator's license.
  • Arnulfo Villarreal for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Elisa Ann Zamarripa for failure to maintain financial responsibility. 

Docket call at 1:45 p.m.

  • Austin Taylor Shamblin for running for red red light.
  • Eric Lee Zamora for failure to maintain financial responsibility and driving while license invalid. 

Docket call at 2:15 p.m.

  • Paul Eugene Meyers for unlawful open burning.
  • John Anthony Molina for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Ricardo Molina Jr. for failure to maintain financial responsibility and no motorcycle endorsement.
  • Mathew Aaron Munoz for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Michele Ochoa for expired operator's license.

Docket call at 2:45 p.m.

  • Bryana Nicole Perez for failure to maintain financial responsibility.
  • Catherine Elizabeth Perez for failure to yield at stop intersection.
  • Chris Perez for parked with wheels over 18 inches from curb or edge of road.
  • Victoria Pinon for speeding.
  • Leandro Rea III for DOC obscene language.
  • Martin Carl Rivera Jr. for expired registration.

Docket call at 3:15 p.m.

  • Marivel Rodriguez Robles for driving while license invalid.
  • Cynthia Joanna Rodriguez for non-guardian permitted unlicensed driver to drive.
  • Fabian Andres Rosales for expired operator's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.
  • Arnulfo Saldivar for running a stop sign.
  • Jose Luis Sanchez for failure to maintain financial responsibility, expired registration and driving while license invalid.
  • Dora Ann Sendejo for driving while license invalid.
  • Jesse Sosa for no driver's license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Docket call at 4:15 p.m.

  • Damian Jessie Trevino for failure to maintain financial responsibility.