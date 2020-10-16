Roy Emil Osterloh, beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather was called home on Thursday October 15, 2020. He was born on April 13, 1935 in Alice, Texas to the late Max and Erna Osterloh.

Roy graduated from Orange Grove High School in 1952 and The University of Texas College of Pharmacy with a bachelor of science degree in pharmacy in 1956. The three things he held most dear were his faith, family and the Texas Longhorns. (The order of importance could shift based on the outcome of the longhorn football season.)

Roy proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1960 and was honored with a citation of best soldier. Perhaps his biggest honor was meeting and marrying fellow soldier Joyce Johnston. After marrying Joyce, he returned to Alice where he spent his life in service to the community as a pharmacist. He was co-owner of Roselawn Pharmacy for many decades. He later came out of retirement to work as a pharmacist for the Community Action Clinic in Alice, Texas.

Roy was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Maxine (Franklin) Koenig.

He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Joyce and his children, Steven (Pam) Osterloh, Kristi Philbrick, and Laura (Martin) Gwosdz; grandchildren, Garrett (Irene) Philbrick, Morgan (Bryce) Osborn, Amanda Gwosdz, Leah Osterloh, and Logan Osterloh; and one great grandchild, Clay Osborn.

Family will receive friends from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Monday October 19, 2020 at Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E. Main Alice, Texas. Graveside services will be held at 10:00 AM on Tuesday October 20, 2020 at Coastal Bend State Veterans Cemetery, 9974 IH 37 Access Road Corpus Christi, Texas-78410.

Arrangements are entrusted to Holmgreen Mortuary 2061 E Main Alice, Texas-78332.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations be made to The American Heart Association, or church, or charity of your choice.