Is Bluntzer Fruit Stand closing? Here's what to know.

What's going on with the Bluntzer Fruit Stand near Robstown?

Earlier this week officials with the local small business released a statement on social media it was temporarily closing.

Here's what we know

On Tuesday, Jan. 18 the fruit stand's Facebook page had a post notifying customers it would close until further notice.

A question and answer portion also was included addressing some of customers' concerns related to COVID-19, new management and supply chain issues. A request for donations also was included.

So what's with the closure?

Bluntzer Fruit Stand replied in the Q&A with the answer below :

"Well, there is one thing, and it's perhaps the real reason behind the closure... Recent events have transpired, which, unfortunately, we are not at liberty to disclose at this time, that have suddenly left BFS without the ability to properly and successfully operate as a business."

Here's the post of the entire questions and answers.

The business was originally formed by husband and wife Bryana and Nickolas Arguijo. Bryana's family is well versed in the fruit and vegetable business and has supplied goods for the South Texas community for years.

The couple didn't respond Friday to a call and email seeking more information about the closure and donation requests.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.