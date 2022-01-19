Hitting the right note: Two South Texas students advance to 3A All-State Band

The musical talents of two South Texas students earned them top recognition in an area competition.

Randon Hughes, a senior at Orange Grove High School, and Elyan Gutierrez, a junior at San Diego High School, recently advanced to the Association of Texas Small School Bands (ATSSB) 3A All-State Band.

The young men are trombone players and after climbing the ranks audition after audition, they earned the top two chairs for their section.

After the area competition in Alice, Hughes held the first chair for the section and Gutierrez held the second chair. While Hughes had the privilege to participate in the All-State Band before, this will be the first year for Gutierrez to represent his school.

“In 1968, San Diego had a baritone player who made it to the All-State Band. It’s been 54 years since (there’s) been an all-stater from San Diego," Gutierrez said.

“It's fierce competition. There were only two trombone players who advanced from the area. They were fighting for the two spots to go on," said Abelardo Perez, San Diego HS band director.

Hughes said it's an honor and a blessing to be able to represent Orange Grove HS for the second year.

“I never thought I’d make it this far. It’s an amazing experience,” he said. “The amount of work and dedication that you have to put in is like no other. You have to drill everyday just to get to this point and even then, you don’t know what other competition there is because they bring in the best people from the whole area."

Hughes and Gutierrez spent months practicing the all-state music.

“There’s a lot of practice time to get ready. Lots of hours go into perfecting the music you've been given. I practice because it needs to be done. It’s a passion to play," Gutierrez said. "(When I advanced), I was a little shocked. I wasn’t expecting the results. I didn’t think I did well. I guess (the judges) thought otherwise and felt I did that well. Now, I feel that I’m better than what I was and have more expectations of myself.”

The teenagers joined their schools' bands in sixth grade and have been participating in many musical events within their communities. Now, they are about to venture to a level of playing that only a few are selected for.

Hughes and Gutierrez will perform in February at the Texas Music Educators Convention in San Antonio.

“They do another audition at state to place them in order. They’re already in the All-State Band; it’s just a matter of order,” Perez said. “(Judges) are very nit-picky. They listen to everything. From where you take your breath, to the tone, how well you sound and, of course, they listen for the right notes and right rhythms."

Hughes and Gutierrez will join the other 3A band students who advanced at the convention, practice for hours and then perform for the musical educators at the convention. The All-State Band will have the opportunity to showcase "the fruits of their labor."

“ It’s a big honor to be part of a group from a state as competitive as Texas, as big as Texas to be a part of the best young musicians in the entire state," Perez said. "It’s a really big honor to have someone representing us at the All-State level."

