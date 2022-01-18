Election complaints filed against Duval County officials. Here's what to know.

SAN DIEGO - Election complaints were recently filed with the Texas Secretary of State (SOS) against two Duval County elected officials.

The complaints were made against Duval County District Clerk Rachel Vela and County Clerk Elodia Garza by the county's Republican Chairwoman Mary Wilson. The allegations state the two elected officials provided "fraudulent documents as petitions in lieu of filing fee in filing for candidacy in the 2022 Democrat Primary Election."

Democrat Chairperson Edna Cantu was notified of Wilson's allegations and had no comment on the matter.

Garza felt it best not to comment on the matter at this time. As of Tuesday, Vela was not available for comment.

Wilson contacted the district attorney's office and Texas Rangers to inform them of the allegations against the two women, but didn't submit formal complaints with those offices.

Duval County District Attorney Gocha Allen Ramirez was notified of Wilson's concerns via in a conversation over the phone. However, he informed her on the proper entities to voice her concerns. The DA's office does not have an investigator and therefore, Wilson was informed to reach out to the SOS and the Texas Rangers, Ramirez said.

The petitions in lieu of filing fee help candidates have the filing fee waived and instead collect constituent voter signatures who support their candidacy. When candidates sign up to run for political office they are required to pay a fee. This fee is determined by the political office and the qualified voters within that race.

Filing fees for district and county clerks in Duval County are $750, according to the Texas SOS.

With enough signatures and after the acceptance of the petitions, the candidate does not have to pay the filing fee and can still have their name placed on the ballot.

The petitions are signed and notarized by the person circulating the petition to acknowledge that the election laws were followed.

"I don't have a candidate in the race for county or district clerk," Wilson said. "We need to follow election law so we have a fair and honest election for all."

More on the allegations

According to Wilson, she was alerted to at least two instances of Duval County voters who were asked to sign petitions without being read the required statement that by signing the petition of a Democrat candidate, a signer would then be ineligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary Election in March 2022, as per Code Sec. 141.064.

The statement that must be read before each signature is "I know that the purpose of this petition is to entitle (candidate) to have their name placed on the ballot for the office of (office name) for the (year and political party) primary election is held."

"In the cases of petition signatures collected for use by District Clerk Vela and County Clerk Garza, at least one voter in each case was not read the required statement by the circulator and as a result, signed the petition without knowing it would make them ineligible to vote in the Republican Party Primary. Both voters have requested the candidate to remove their name as a signer on their petition," Wilson said.

Under Sec. 141.067 of the Texas Election Code, a signer may withdraw their signature two ways; either submitting a written request to withdraw, signed and acknowledged by the signer of the petition; and or by filing the written request with the authority with whom the petition is required to be filed.

However, the deadline for filing this request with the County Democratic Party chairperson is the date the petition is received by the authority or the seventh day after the petition filing deadline, whichever is earlier.

This means the deadline for the signers in question is long past, according to Sam Taylor, SOS Communications Director.

In Wilson's complaint on Vela, she stated that she approached a voter to sign her petition for another candidate and read the required statement to the voter when the voter expressed concern about signing a different petition without the required oath being read. The voter immediately called Vela to have her name removed from the petition. The voter "later received an email exchange from Vela informing her that that her name could not be withdrawn from the petition."

Wilson's complaint to the SOS on Garza stated that the petition circulator "was instructed by the candidate - County Clerk Elodia M. Garza - to return to her when finished collecting signatures. She said the county clerk handed petitions to her staff, asked them to get the signatures, and then gathered them up without being notarized by the circulators."

However, Wilson recently received letters from the SOS in regards to her complaints to the SOS that stated "none of the facts presented to us in (the) complaint appear to involve criminal matters under the election code."

"There could still be a violation, but not a criminal violation," Wilson said. "However, the SOS won't open an investigation. They go with what was presented to them in the complaint."

"Both voters won't be able to vote in the Republican primary on March 1 as they wish," Wilson said. "What I fear is that there are other people who signed and were not aware that they would be ineligible to vote by signing the petition. If they vote, they'll be violating election law."

