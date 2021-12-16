Will the Tecolote community have a public water system? Here's what to know

Jim Wells County leaders are working with the Tecolote community to possibly bring a public water system to the area.

Commissioner Margie Gonzalez and Octavia Flores, the Fresh Water District's general manager, held a community meeting earlier this month to discuss the project with area residents.

The new water project would consist of two large wells and a pump regulated by the Jim Wells County Fresh Water District.

"I think this project will create a better quality of life for many of the residents of Tecolote," Gonzalez said. "Roughly 40 percent of the residents run lines and share water with their neighbors for money. The water pressure is extremely low, there's no pump to send to the adjoined neighbor and it's unregulated."

The Tecolote community has approximately 200 residents.

"I'm optimistic about the project," Flores said. "Next week Gonzalez and I will be doing a walk-through in the area for an accurate count of residents that plan to utilize the water system. The county will be spending over a million dollars on this project so it's important to determine if the county will make a return on the investment."

INFORMATION:

The county is accepting applications for the new public water system at Tecolote.

CONTACT: Commissioner Margie Gonzalez at 361-668-5763 or Octavia Flores at 361-664-0482 for any questions.