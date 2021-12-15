Johnny's Blooming Flower Shop says farewell after 37 years in Alice

Johnny and Nora Perez from Johnny's Blooming Flower Shop are hanging up their flower clippers and calling it a wrap.

The couple has put the building up for sale and is ready to retire and start a new chapter in their lives, one that involves a little more rest and relaxation to enjoy one another.

The flower shop opened its doors for business in 1985 at 1714 East Main St. in downtown Alice and moved the business to Cameron St. during the early 2000s.

The couple has owned and operated the flower shop in Alice for 37 years.

"It's been a wonderful journey but it's to move on," Nora Perez said. "Johnny is starting to have some health issues and it's our time to kick back, travel, spend time with family and do whatever we want to do -- whenever we want to do it."

"In the 1980's we lived in Corpus and when Johnny decided to open a flower shop of his own, we knew we would be more successful opening it in our hometown where everyone knew us," she explained. "It was rough at first, the first big oil bust happened at that time and it was a struggle. Johnny had to take on a part-time job and my father-in-law and myself held down the business. Now 37 years later the business it has been good to us."

"The flower business is hard work," she said. "Many funerals are held on the weekends the business is seven days a week and it's time to slow down a bit."

The couple also wanted to show gratitude to their loyal customers.

"We would like to thank all our customers throughout the last 37 years in Alice and in the surrounding areas," Johnny Perez added.

The couple's retirement plans are contingent on the building being sold. If the building takes a while to sell they plan to stay open but only part-time.