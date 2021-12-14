Alice Green Alliance continues efforts for a better Lake Findley

An aeration windmill was donated by the Rotary Club of Alice to the Alice Green Alliance (AGA) nonprofit this month for efforts to improve Lake Findley.

The aeration windmill is vital for the wildlife and vegetation at the lake.

"The windmill will create more sustainable oxygen levels for a better Lake Findley," AGA founder Daniel Benavides said. "The windmill will have multiple benefits when vegetation dies it can become toxic to the wildlife but when oxygen levels are prevalent it decomposes properly."

"The Alice Rotary Club was happy to provide the funding for to the AGA non-profit to purchase a windmill to be placed at Lake Findley to help the aquatic ecosystem," said David Silvia, the Rotary Club president." The aeration will help preserve any fish stocking while decreasing lake silt and improving the water quality at the lake."

AGA started efforts in 2019 to bring back Lake Findley from years of neglect. Before 2019, stargrass was taking over the waters creating a non-existent environment for kayaking, fishing and community recreation. Benavides and his partner Charlie Bazan started the nonprofit and have successfully joined forces with the city, Rotary Club and Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) with noted improvements.

This year, the nonprofit has successfully held volunteer-based clean-up events.

"A ton of trash has been thrown away," Benavides said.

A walking trail was created on the backside of the lake, a large catfish dump was contributed to help combat the overgrowth of stargrass, kayaking programs were implemented and now the windmill was installed over the weekend to help create a better ecosystem for waters.

"All of AGA's 2021 goals were accomplished," AGA president Charlie Bazan said. "Next year (we) are looking to implement more recreation programs for the community. Throughout this process, AGA has received support from the community, the city, Rotary Club and TPWD. The unity between each entity is appreciated and a positive example for the youth in our area of what can be-- I hope that is what the community sees in our efforts as we move forward to a better future in Alice."

