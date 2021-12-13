Three arrested in connection with Jim Wells County homicide

Jim Wells County sheriffs deputies arrested three people accused in a homicide from earlier this month.

More:Homicide investigation underway in Jim Wells County, deceased identified

Matthew Ortiz, 17, Justin Benavides,18, both from Orange Grove, and Crystal Ybanez, 37, from Alice, were booked in at the Jim Wells County jail on Monday. All three were arrested on suspicion of engaging in criminal organized activity and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

They are accused in a fatal shooting that happened on Sunday, Dec. 5 on County Road 239 off North Highway 281.

"The three detained along with the deceased drove to County Road 239 off North Highway 281 wearing ski masks and armed to start a fight when shots were fired," Sheriff Daniel Bueno said.

Bueno stated that when deputies arrived at the scene they found a man dead in a ditch and a witness who said a gun was fired.

Bueno identified Leroy Ortiz of Orange Grove as the man found dead.

"Evidence and crime scene samples will be submitted to the District Attorney," Lt. Alan Gonzalez said. "The fate of these individuals will be presented to a grand jury."

"The case is still active and considered an ongoing investigation," Gonzalez added.

As of late Monday, bonds had not been set.