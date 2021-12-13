Jim Wells County crash takes life of Mexico native

DPS is investigating a two-vehicle, single fatality crash that occurred early Friday morning two miles north of Orange Grove in Jim Wells County.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Mazda CX3 with the driver and passenger was traveling south on SH-359. A Toyota Camry was traveling north on State Highway 359. The driver of the Mazda veered into the northbound lane to avoid a deer and struck the Camry.

Jorge Portales Castro, 57, of Reynosa Tamaulipas, Mexico was transported by ground ambulance to Christus Spohn Alice Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The male passenger of the Mazda was taken by ambulance to the same hospital, where he was treated and released. The male driver of the Camry was also transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

DPS troopers are still investigating.