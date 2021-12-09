English Acres in Jim Wells County has decades of water problems. Here's why.

The water supply at the residential area of English Acres in Jim Wells County has been a sore topic for decades with many hoping for a solution.

The water system for English Acres serves 30 connections and an estimated population of 75 individuals and uses groundwater as its source.

Amanda Vidal and her family have lived in the area for 30 years.

"On an average, the water goes out six to seven times a year," Vidal explained. "Before Thanksgiving (we) were without water for 12 days. It's horrible and difficult to manage the everyday living duties of washing clothes, dishes and flushing the toilet."

"The water pressure is low, it's brown coming out of the facet and destroys appliances," she added.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has received calls since 2003 on the water well.

"The water system is in receivership, which means a receiver was appointed through state court to collect assets and operate and maintain the water system," said Tiffany Young with TCEQ. "A continuous boil water notice since early 2014 remains in effect due to capacity issues the service pump and groundwater storage, frequent line breaks, pressure maintenance, and the inability to maintain a disinfectant residual."

What are the solutions?

TCEQ is currently pursuing options for a replacement receiver and another water system to provide water service to the area. The current receiver, Sandra Barbey, was appointed in February 2015 after the original receiver, Lonzo Gale, died. In the past weeks, TCEQ and the Office of the Attorney General have been working to find a substitute receiver who might eventually acquire the system.

Sandra Barbey was contacted for an interview and refused to comment.

County Commissioner Margie Gonzalez and Octavia Flores have been working on the issue for two years.

"We are waiting for the attorney general to set a court date for the Certificate of Convenience and Necessity (CCN)," Flores said. "The CCN will grant (me) and the county the exclusive right and ownership to provide retail water or sewer utility service to the area once the judge signs on it."

According to county officials, the money is there to correct the problem although Gonzalez said she is working on additional grant funds to support the project.

"The water well is on private property so I cannot evaluate the major issue to have a clear cost of resolution to fix or replace the unit at this time," Flores added.

A court date has not yet been set to outline a timeframe on when residents might start seeing relief for an adequate water system.