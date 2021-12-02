'We're going to create a lot of memories': South Texas couple adopts six children

"They've always been our children."

That's what Miranda Robles said Thursday morning after the finalization of the adoption of six children.

Robles and her husband, Miguel, are now the official proud parents of six siblings from ages one to 11.The children are Ariel Salazar, 11, Blanca Torres, 10, Jorge Torres, 8, Hector Torres, 7, Danny Riojas, 3, and one-year-old Hailey Riojas.

The children had been in the Robles' care for approximately two years. The couple decided to make their guardianship permanent and began the process for adoption with the assistance of the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

"We wanted them all to be together considering that they had been apart for such a long time," Miranda said. "We are glad that we are able to have them together and provide love and stability. They (need to) know they're cared for."

The Alice family went from having no children in their home to having six children instantly.

"Actually, it hasn't been hard at all. These kids are angels. They are the sweetest, most polite kids you'll ever meet," Miranda said. "We are so excited. They've always been our children and it just came instantly. We never questioned it. We just always felt like they were our kids."

The adoption was finalized during a Zoom court meeting overseen by Judge Timothy McCoy, Nueces County Court at Law #5. The family was wearing matching T-shirts and smiles across their faces.

One of the first things the family did after the judge's order was to take family pictures.

"There's so many firsts that are going to be made as we build stronger relationships with each and everyone of them," Miranda said. "We're going to create a lot of memories and just go on with our lives."

The children are excited to officially be a family, especially Blanca, who was celebrating her 10th birthday.

