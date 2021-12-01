P&J Electric employee in San Diego accused of stealing thousands in scam

An employee of P&J Electric in San Diego has been arrested on a warrant related to accusations she stole thousands from the company.

Patricia Chapa Suarez, 57, worked in the company's payroll department for more than three years. The company's bank tipped off the owners to suspicious activity with the company bank accounts. A total of $243,000 in transfers were made to Suarez's personal account, according to Capt. Matilda Almanza, with the Duval County Sheriff's Office.

After a three week investigation involving payroll and bank statements, a warrant was issued for Suarez's arrest.

Suarez turned herself over to authorities on Wednesday, Dec. 1.

Suarez is being held at the Duval County Jail on suspicion of theft of property, a second-degree felony. Bail has not been set at this time.