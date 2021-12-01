Alice High School students perform 1933 Spanish playwright's 'Blood Wedding'

Alice High School students will perform the 1933 play "Blood Wedding" by Federico García Lorca.

A total of 37 students will participate this weekend from different departments to make up the cast and crew. The ensemble includes students in the theater art program, band and after-school programs.

"This is a total student-designed and built play from start to finish," said Theater Director Franklin Haley. "My only role has been the director and a little guidance. The students have completely taken on every other aspect in design for this play."

"Last year, I asked the students what they wanted to perform and the feedback was more depth and challenging work," he explained. "This play is by a Spanish playwright and I want to take the time each year to highlight some of the Hispanic cultures in theater from Mexico, Spain and South America."

"I'm literally blown away by the student's effort and work on this play. I could not be more proud," he added.

"Blood Wedding" is the first play in Lorca’s dramatic trilogy. The plot involves an unnamed bride wh runs away from her wedding reception with her former suitor, Leonardo, who is married. The play is a tragedy and a timeless tale about a young woman and the man fighting for her love.

IF YOU GO:

WHEN: 7 p.m. Dec. 1-4

WHERE: Bryce Taylor Theatre For the Performing Arts

COST: $3 for students and $5 for adults