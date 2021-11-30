Christmas parade marshal in Alice represents everyday heroes in South Texas

These past two years, we have learned the meaning of an everyday hero. An everyday hero is one who makes a difference in someone's life without asking for recognition.

The everyday hero is not a celebrity. The everyday hero is your friend or your neighbor doing a good dead when someone else is in need.

Martin Rodriguez, who is about to turn 83 years old, is one of those heroes.

He has been working with the city for about six years and is the lead custodian for the City of Alice. He has been instrumental during the pandemic by keeping things clean and sanitized for customers and employees.

He was living in Dallas until his mother got sick in the 90s. He retired from his job and moved to South Texas to care for her.

More:Alice Christmas parade set for Thursday

Rodriguez and his wife stayed in the area after his mother's death and started working by fixing lawn mowers and tinkering with other small equipment.

"Age is just a number but retirement, to me, doesn't mean much. I've seen a lot of people my age get weaker and weaker when they don't do much," Rodriguez said. "I like to plants trees and work on (things) when I go home."

Rodriguez is proud of what he does. He believes his word is his bond.

"I'm picky about the job that needs to (get) done and want it done right. (You) have to take pride it what you do," he said.

He was surprised to learn that he would be recognized in such a way by the Alice Christmas parade committee.

"It's good. Thank you," Rodriguez said. "I clean for the customers not (just) for the bosses. It's important to do the job right and (with) patience. It's good for the people."

Rodriguez has been married to his wife, Dominga, for 65 years. Together, they have four girls, three boys and several grandchildren.

More:AENJ's Person of the Year to be recognized in Christmas parade

He, along with the Person of the Year, Blanca Castillo-Garcia, will lead the parade on Thursday evening.

The Christmas parade will start at 6 p.m. at the intersection of Lincoln and Cameron. The floats will travel down Cameron and make a right on Main Street. They will go down Main Street until they reach King Street where they will make a right. The parade will pass Meridian Care and the residential properties until they reach Lincoln. The lighted parade will come to an end on Lincoln where it all started.

This year's Christmas parade theme is Everyday Heroes. The Christmas parade committee wanted to honor the heroes in the community who have stepped up during the pandemic and all the struggles over the last two years.