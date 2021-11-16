Alice Food Pantry in need of volunteers, will be closed for Thanksgiving week

The Alice Volunteer Services has been on the front lines providing food to Jim Wells County families at Alice's Food Pantry for decades.

This week, Wednesday, Nov. 17 will be the last distribution date until after the Thanksgiving holiday. The downtown site will be closed next week due to a lack of staffing.

"We are in need of physically strong volunteers," said president Bonnie Whitley. "Some of the work at the food pantry is strenuous with picking up boxes and carrying bags."

Alice Volunteer Services was started in 1983 by Bonnie Whitley's father Bud Smith and a group of local churches wanting to help the community during the 1980s oil industry bust.

"The Alice Food pantry's mission has changed since 1983. Food pantries in the Coastal Bend are no longer 'emergency' aid only. With the economic downturn and (COVID-19) everyone has been hit hard but especially those with low incomes," Whitley added.

The food pantry is always in need of donations. Monetary donations provide the most help due to the pantry's partnership with the Coastal Food Bank where most food items are bought from 15 cents to the dollar.

HOW TO HELP

If you are interested in helping Alice Volunteers Services this holiday season please contact:

Alice Volunteer Services

Street address: 311 E. Main St. Alice, TX 78332

Mailing address: P.O. Box 1966, Alice, TX 78333

Phone: (361) 664-1015