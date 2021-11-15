Don't feel like cooking for Thanksgiving? Here's a list of options, so you can still feast

Thanksgiving is just around the corner and in case your schedule doesn't include cooking in the kitchen here are some local spots that will have you covered for mealtime.

Check out these South Texas options to grab a Turkey with all the trimmings with no apron required.

ALICE- Monster's Smokehouse BBQ is featuring a total Thanksgiving meal deal with smoked turkey and all the homemade sides for $150. The meal will feed 8-10 people and orders must be pre-paid and confirmed by Monday, Nov. 22. Contact the restaurant at (361) 453-4465 for more details.

MATHIS- Butters BBQ in Mathis was just awarded Top 50 Best BBQ joints in the state by the Texas Monthly magazine. This local hot spot is taking Thanksgiving meal pre-orders at 361-683-9296, orders will be available for pick up on Thanksgiving day from 10-12 for pre-ordered pickups only.

ALICE- Order a Thanksgiving meal to serve four to eight people, available for curbside pickup or home delivery the week of Thanksgiving. For more information visit the H-E-B Curbside Thanksgiving Meal Website.

ALICE- Belinda's Cafe will be open from 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. The South Texas restaurant will offer turkey and sides until they run out. Contact Belinda's Cafe at (361) 453-4533.

SAN DIEGO- RealTime BBQ & Catering Co. will be cooking a limited number of Turkey Rolls with all sides. Their turkey roll is a 10-22lb whole smoked turkey, personally de-boned, and sliced and rolled with Italian sausage and beef blend with a list of homemade sides. Must be pre-ordered by Friday, Nov 22, and picked up on Wednesday, Nov. 24 by 5 p.m. with reheating instructions. Contact Real-Time BBQ at (361)389-9297 for pre-orders and more information.

ALICE- Rollies BBQ will be selling smoked 10-12 lb Turkeys for $70. Just the smoked turkeys are for sale. Orders must be pre-ordered and paid by Monday, Nov. 22. Contact Rojella Cuellar at (361) 701-6865 for more details.