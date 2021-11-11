Veterans Day: Here's how South Texas Army veteran became a business owner

"There is no greater love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends," John 15:13.

An example of this Bible verse is the American soldier. On Thursday, Nov. 11, the nation celebrated veterans and their sacrifice to the country.

Army veteran, Sergeant Major (SGM) Roel Garcia Jr., is the owner of U-Can-Do-It Rental and Sales. He joined the armed forces in May 1984 as a Chaparral Missile Crewmember and served until July 2009. He retired as a Brigade Operation Sergeant Major. He came back to South Texas and opened up his business, Adventure Moonwalks, and then U-Can-Do-It Rental and Sales, located at 425 South Aransas.

“My family moved around. As the oldest child of my parents, we moved from San Antonio, Victoria and the last four years we were in San Diego, where I graduated from in 1982," Garcia said.

He started his college career at Sul Ross State in Alpine, Texas where he was majoring in animal science. For two years, he attended his courses, but college became expensive. He didn’t finish and that’s when he decided he “wanted something different.”

“I joined the military for, what should've been four years to get the benefits I needed to go to college. At least, that was my intent but after that I just realized that I enjoyed it. I enjoyed doing something where I was putting my own interests aside, for what the military's all about, protecting the people, protecting the nation," Garcia said. “We were part of the military back as part of the Cold War. We trained and trained for Russia, Russia, Russia. We were the best trained, the best led, the best equipped military in the world. It all came to in Desert Storm and Desert Shield. That was the Army I grew up in. We were prominent.”

Because of his military career, Garcia earned his business degree from American Military University in Virginia. Upon his return home, in 2009, he, with some help from his mother and nephew, took a "handful of inflatables, a few tables and chairs" and started Adventure Moonwalks.

“When we first started, we did moonwalks. We were doing well. We did that for a few years in San Diego out of my parents' home. We just kept reinvesting everything into the company. After some time, we had so much inventory in storage rooms in Alice, San Diego, everywhere. We said let’s try and do something different and create a store front where people could come and pick up stuff. That’s when we started looking for property and built this place,” he recalled.

Just as Garcia's business was thriving he decided that he wanted to open a tool rental place. He decided that Alice and surrounding communities needed a new and different business. With the support of his children Ashley Garcia Rivera, Kasandra Garcia and his five grandchildren.

"There was nothing here at the time. Not knowing that (another business) was in the works with the same idea. I wanted a place that the ranchers, farmers and the general do-it-yourselfers could utilize equipment," Garcia explained. "We started adding tools to our business and people came."

Like all business, veteran-owned or not, Garcia would soon find himself a businessman in the midst of a global pandemic.

“When (COVID) started, it was close to Easter. Easter Sunday had always been big and everything we owned, chairs, tables, moon jumps, everything was booked and all of a sudden, the phones started ringing. Everybody started canceling and then we had to shut down. The city, like everything else, was only allowing essential workers. Everyone was to stay home; everything was dead. That went on for about a month or so," he said. "Luckily, we had gotten into the outdoor power equipment and sold mowers (and other power tools for landscaping.) We lost employees and we had to adapt as everyone else has. We lost our employees, but mom and I are still here.”

"Veteran or not, as a business owner, you have to watch and modify your business. We are blessed to be here even after COVID. We take care of people, right and people come. They’ll come back and come back. Just being honest and fair and true to your word, trustworthy," Garcia said.

“We were doing really well. I think it goes back to taking care of customers. We’ve become a force. We’ve become one of the leaders in outdoor power equipment here in Alice. Being in business is all about perseverance. You just can’t quit," he added.

In the military failure is not an option, he said.

That's the option he's taken and enforced in his life and his business.

"After so many years in the military, I don’t quit. I know how to work hard. I’ve worked harder, done worse things. Every day is a struggle. People think running a business is easy.”

SGM Garcia's military awards include the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star, Meritorious Service Medal (3OLC), the Army Commendation Medal (4OLC), the Army Achievement Medal (11OLC), the Meritorious Unit Award, the Army Superior Unit Award, the Drill Sergeants Badge, Combat Action Badge and the Air Assault Badge. He has also been inducted into the Ancient Order of St. Barbara.