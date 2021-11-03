Traffic stop on Highway 281 leads to major drug bust in Jim Wells County

The Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Interdiction Division conducted a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 281 north of Alice this week that led to a large methamphetamine drug bust.

The traffic stop occurred on Monday, Nov. 1.

After deputies conducted the traffic stop, the driver gave the deputy consent to search the vehicle. While searching the vehicle, the deputy noticed "inconsistencies" in one area of the vehicle.

"The deputy is (remaining) anonymous due to the drug cartels for safety," said Jim Wells County Sheriff Daniel Bueno. "This was a large amount of methamphetamine headed north that was found in the gas tank of the vehicle. This is a dangerous drug that destroys families in every corner of our nation."

The deputy also used his K9 partner, who gave a positive response to the odor of narcotics. That's when the deputy found nine bundles containing crystal methamphetamine concealed within the vehicle. The total amount of methamphetamine located was 178.5 pounds, Bueno said.

Due to the size and amount of methamphetamine, the JWC Sheriff's Office contacted federal authorities.

The driver and the drugs were taken into federal custody. The driver faces a charge of possession of a controlled substance .

"These types of drug offenses will send the driver of the vehicle to prison for a long time," Bueno added.