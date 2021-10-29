Serving the community: Here's the Readers' Choice for top city employee

Working to serve the community through law enforcement is not for everyone. It takes a strong person as they bare the responsibility of protecting citizens. Law enforcement officers see the community's good and bad.

Sgt. Orlando Jasso has been with the Alice Police Department for 13 years and recently won the Alice Echo - News Journal's 2021 Readers' Choice Award for best city employee.

"What do you say to an award where the community votes for you? All I can say is thank you for your support. I'm just one of a group of hardworking men and women who also deserve this recognition," Sgt. Jasso said. “As officers we have the opportunity to be out in the public and help people. With ongoing risks that officers face, now, we also have to consider the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. We have to be mindful and careful for everyone's safety and well-being.”

“I'm honored to be serving and protecting my community. It's been a journey and a privilege to work for the City of Alice," he said.

He has over 25 years of experience. He started his career as a firefighter- EMT with the Alice Fire Department, then with the Corpus Christi International Airport Public Safety, where he was given training as a police officer. He then joined the Alice Police Department to serve his community and be closer to his family.

Sgt. Jasso has a strong family support system of first responders. His fathero also was a public servant for many years with the City of Alice as a fire captain. Sgt. Jasso followed in his father's footsteps. Sgt. Jasso's adult children have chosen to make law enforcement their career of choice.

"Sgt. Jasso embodies what the true meaning of law enforcement is all about," said Alice Police Chief Eden Garcia said. "We are elated and proud of Sgt. Jasso. Congrats and well deserved. Always making us proud."